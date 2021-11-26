Construction Co. Hits Back At Developer In London Hotel Suit

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (November 26, 2021, 2:16 PM GMT) -- A construction company has hit back against a property developer in a £2.2 million ($2.9 million) counterclaim over a deal to refurbish a central London hotel that went south, saying the developer owes it damages for money it lost when the contract was ended early. Tilbury Douglas Construction Ltd., formerly known as Interserve Construction Ltd., told the High Court in a reply filed on Nov. 23 that Hapimag Management (UK) Ltd. should be forced to pay it £2.2 million after a contract to renovate a Grade II-listed hotel in Lancaster Gate, a smart west London district, fell apart. Tilbury Douglas argues,...

