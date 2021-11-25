JPMorgan, Defunct Firm Settle $55M Loan Assets Fight

By Silvia Martelli (November 25, 2021, 12:56 PM GMT) -- A defunct investment company once controlled by a Saudi billionaire's family conglomerate has reached an agreement to end its $55 million lawsuit, which sought ownership of assets pledged as loan security, against a subsidiary of JPMorgan and an insolvent Bahrain-based bank Judge Richard Meade signed off an agreement in a consent order at the High Court on Tuesday, which has now been made public. The order resolves a case brought by liquidators for Saudi billionaire Maan Al Sanea's Saad Investments Co. Ltd. against JPMorgan International Bank Ltd. and Awal Bank BSC. The liquidators had sought a declaration that Saad was entitled...

