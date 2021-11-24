UK Insurer Avoids Payout To Workers Forced Into Slavery

By Christopher Crosby (November 24, 2021, 4:36 PM GMT) -- A judge said on Wednesday that two Hungarian men trafficked into the U.K. to work in slave-like conditions at a mattress manufacturer cannot seek compensation from the defunct company's insurer because of the owner's crimes. High Court Judge Juliet May ruled that AmTrust Europe Ltd. was entitled to avoid paying out claims to the two men after they were trafficked into the country and forced to work at a company called Hick Lane Bedding Ltd. between 2009 and 2013. Because AmTrust was unaware that HLB's owner had hired slave labor when the policy was issued, the insurer can avoid the policy was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS