UK Lawyer Faces Arrest After High Court No-Show

By Joanne Faulkner (November 24, 2021, 11:47 AM GMT) -- A judge issued an arrest warrant on Wednesday for a solicitor who has had her license suspended, which prevented her from acting as a lawyer, after she failed to show up to a rescheduled hearing at a London court to face contempt charges. Soophia Khan had her practicing certificate suspended by the Solicitors Regulation Authority in August because of her suspected "dishonesty" in connection with her law firm, Sophie Khan & Co. Khan has failed to hand over client documents in contempt of court orders and is continuing to work, the regulator says. Judge Timothy Fancourt issued a bench warrant for Khan's arrest...

