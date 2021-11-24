Trustee Vies For Oligarch's Properties Before £1.3B Trial

By Christopher Crosby (November 24, 2021, 1:41 PM GMT) -- Lawyers for a Russian insolvency trustee told the Court of Appeal on Wednesday that a judge had misunderstood the role of the English courts when he refused to let them take control of a fugitive businessman's luxury home in London. Counsel for the insolvency practitioner told appellate judges that Georgy Bedzhamov's properties in the capital should have been transferred under bankruptcy proceedings in Russia in connection with one of the country's biggest bank collapses. The High Court refused to sanction in August the transfer of the properties to the trustee, despite recognizing the Russian bankruptcy order. The judge found that immovable property —...

