Farmer Wins Fraud Appeal Against Finance Company

By Silvia Martelli (November 24, 2021, 4:27 PM GMT) -- A farmer won an appeal on Wednesday to revive his fraud claim against a finance company when the Court of Appeal ruled that the lender had deceived a lower court by making false statements when suing him over an alleged outstanding loan repayment. A three-judge panel ruled in a unanimous opinion that John Andrew Park of Lancashire, northwest England, was right when asserting in Blackpool County Court that CNH Industrial NV, a seller of agricultural equipment as well as a finance company, was fraudulently trying to obtain £138,483 ($184,560) from him. CNH had knowingly made false statements in its claim against Park...

