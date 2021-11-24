Global-E Buys Fellow E-Commerce Services Co. In $500M Deal

By Benjamin Horney (November 24, 2021, 10:11 AM EST) -- Cross-border e-commerce firm Global-e Online Ltd. has agreed to buy New Jersey-based Flow Commerce Inc., which provides e-commerce services to small and emerging brands, in a transaction valued at as much as $500 million, the companies said Wednesday. The agreement calls for Israel-based Global-e to buy Flow for up to $500 million total, via a mix of cash and stock, with initial consideration of about $425 million, according to a statement. As much as $75 million in additional consideration could be paid later on, depending upon Flow Commerce's financial results for this year. The acquisition stands to strengthen Global-e's capabilities with...

