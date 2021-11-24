3rd Circ. Won't Revive Philly's Flavored Tobacco Ban

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (November 24, 2021, 4:01 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit refused to revive Philadelphia's flavored tobacco ban during the pendency of a challenge brought by cigar industry members, reasoning on Wednesday that the tobacco purveyors could ultimately prove that the ban is preempted by state law. A three-judge panel handed an interlocutory victory to Cigar Association of America Inc. and others, reasoning that they met the preliminary injunction burden of showing they were likely to succeed on the merits of its case. They claim the city's ordinance is eclipsed by the state's law against selling tobacco to minors. The state law — codified in Pennsylvania Statutes Title 18,...

