Texas Supreme Court Names New Administrative Director

By Jessica Corso (November 24, 2021, 3:27 PM EST) -- The longtime director of public affairs for the Texas Office of Court Administration has recently been appointed by the state's highest court to oversee both that agency and the policymaking body for the state judiciary. Megan LaVoie is the new director of the Office of Court Administration and the executive director of the Texas Judicial Council, the Texas Supreme Court announced Nov. 19. The Office of Court Administration operates under the direction of the high court and is responsible for helping administer the courts by providing services like IT assistance, staffing support and fiscal consultation, according to the Texas judiciary's website....

