Biden Admin. Eases Work Regs For Hong Kong Students

By Alyssa Aquino (November 24, 2021, 2:26 PM EST) -- The Biden administration eased work regulations for international students from Hong Kong who are facing "severe economic hardship" due to China's encroachment on the territory's autonomy, providing students more flexibility to work while maintaining their student status. Hong Kongers on F-1 student visas may request employment authorization, work more hours and reduce their course load, while still qualifying as full-time students to maintain their nonimmigrant student visas, according to a Wednesday Federal Register notice from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. "Many of these students are impacted by the emergent circumstances in Hong Kong because their primary means of financial support comes from...

