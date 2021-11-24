Count Misdirected Ch. 11 Plan Votes, Boy Scout Claimants Say

By Rick Archer (November 24, 2021, 1:56 PM EST) -- A pair of law firms representing clients with sexual abuse claims in the Boy Scouts of America's Chapter 11 case have asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge to reinstate 4,600 bankruptcy plan ballots canceled because of a mailing error. In an objection filed Tuesday, the Zalkin Law Firm and Pfau Cochran Vertetis Amala PLLC asked the court to count the ballots that the Boy Scouts' administrative agent, Omni Agent Solutions, invalidated last month because they had been incorrectly sent directly to abuse claimants, saying this could lead to those claimants losing their votes. "Nothing gives the debtors or Omni the right to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS