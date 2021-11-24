GOP Lawmakers Urge Tai To Oppose COVID Vaccine IP Waiver

By Grace Dixon (November 24, 2021, 6:02 PM EST) -- In a letter Wednesday spelling out their priorities for the World Trade Organization's upcoming summit, Republican leaders on congressional trade committees urged U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to stand against a waiver of intellectual property protections on COVID-19 vaccines. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, and Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, laid out recommendations for Tai ahead of the biennial ministerial conference that begins Tuesday, urging Tai to instead support measures that would expand manufacturing capacity like removing customs barriers or supply chain bottlenecks. Tai originally announced in May that the Biden administration is backing a proposal for a waiver that would temporarily lift patent and...

