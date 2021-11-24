Pa. Suspends Atty Investigated By SEC For Crypto Fraud

By Matthew Santoni (November 24, 2021, 4:28 PM EST) -- A Northwestern Pennsylvania attorney accused by the SEC and federal prosecutors of running a cryptocurrency investment fraud scheme with his brother will have his law license temporarily suspended by the state disciplinary board, the board announced. Sean Peter Hvizdzak, who practices at Hvizdzak Law LLC in St. Marys, Elk County, will be temporarily suspended pending further court action as of Dec. 24, according to the announcement Wednesday by the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. "The president judge of the Court of Common Pleas of Elk County shall enter such orders as may be necessary to protect the rights...

