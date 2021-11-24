Hochul Nominates Justice Troutman For NY's Highest Court

By Marco Poggio (November 24, 2021, 4:20 PM EST) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has chosen Justice Shirley Troutman, an intermediate state appellate judge from western New York, to fill the last outstanding vacancy on the New York Court of Appeals, the state's highest bench, the governor's office said on Wednesday. The state Senate has 30 days to confirm Justice Troutman, whom Hochul picked to replace Judge Eugene M. Fahey, who is leaving the bench as planned after turning 70 this year, which is the constitutional age limit for a judge to serve in New York. Justice Troutman would be the second Black woman appointed to the Court of Appeals...

