Mich. Store Chain Must Face Claims Over Shoppers' Fight

By Mike Curley (November 24, 2021, 4:26 PM EST) -- A Michigan appeals court has found that Meijer Inc. can't escape claims stemming from a fight between customers that a cashier tried to break up, saying there are questions of fact about whether the cashier was acting within the scope of his employment when he intervened. In an opinion published Tuesday, the panel majority reversed a trial court order granting summary judgment to Meijer on Amy Dobos' claims for vicarious liability as well as negligent training related to the fight, saying a reasonable juror could find in her favor on both claims. According to court documents, Dobos was shopping at a...

