5th Circ. Freezes Texas Judge's School Mask Mandate Ruling

By Michelle Casady (November 24, 2021, 5:11 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday sided with Texas, agreeing to temporarily halt a district judge's permanent injunction in favor of a group of medically vulnerable children who argued the governor's executive order prohibiting mask mandates statewide violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. A three-judge panel issued a two-sentence per curiam opinion granting a temporary administrative stay of U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel's injunction. The court is still considering whether to grant the state's motion for a stay pending appeal. Texas filed an opposed motion requesting the stay on Tuesday, arguing Judge Yeakel's injunction "violates bedrock standing principles that a plaintiff's injury...

