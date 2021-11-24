Cargill Wants Insurer To Cover $44M Worker Kickback Losses

By Hailey Konnath (November 24, 2021, 9:07 PM EST) -- Cargill Inc. on Wednesday asked a Minnesota federal court to order its insurer to cover the $44.7 million loss the company said was the result of a bribery and kickback scheme involving former employees, claiming that the loss is covered under its commercial crime policy. National Union Fire Insurance Co. has wrongly disputed its coverage obligation, Cargill said in its complaint. Cargill asked the court to declare that the policy affords coverage for the full amount of its losses resulting from the scheme, and that National Union Fire must pay the full limits under the crime policy: $25 million. The scheme underlying the...

