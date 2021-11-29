4th Circ. Says NC Cop Got Off Too Easy In Brutality Case

The three-judge panel said Wednesday it was "substantively unreasonable" to sentence Robert M. George, a former police sergeant for Hickory, North Carolina, to a maximum of four years of probation when prosecutors sought five years and 10 months' imprisonment. The panel said U.S. District Judge Graham Mullen failed to justify his downward variance or accurately weigh the seriousness of his crime.
"The district court gave excessive weight to its favorable perceptions of George as a former police officer, and in turn the post-conviction consequences for George, dismissing other considerations set forth in the guidelines," the panel said. "Rather than acknowledge an abuse of public trust, the court relied heavily on its positive perception of George as a former law enforcement officer in its discussion."
The panel also took issue with Judge Mullen's assertion during sentencing that George's actions were "almost accidental" because they ran counter to the jury's decision that he acted willfully or with reckless disregard for a person's constitutional rights.
"The district court did not advance a middle-ground view of the facts," the panel said. "Instead, it adopted George's [defense] theory in its entirety. The jury could not have adopted George's theory while also rendering a guilty verdict on the use-of-force count."
The appeals court's decision vacated George's sentence and remanded the case to be resentenced with a new judge.
George's probation ended in June 2021 in an early termination order signed by Judge Mullen. His probation lasted just over 19 months,
In January 2019, a federal jury found George guilty of using "unreasonable force" on Chelsea Doolittle, a woman he arrested in November 2013 on suspicion of being intoxicated.
According to court records, after George handcuffed and placed Doolittle in the back of his patrol car, she became belligerent.
When they arrived at the police station she refused to get out of George's vehicle. He opened the rear driver's side door, grabbed Doolittle and threw her onto the pavement, breaking her nose and causing "serious dental injuries," court records said. The incident was caught on camera and presented as evidence.
Doolittle told Judge Mullen that she lost trust in police officers, therapists and everyone, according to court transcripts of the sentencing hearing.
"My face — when I [saw] my face for the first time I thought it was a dream," she said, describing what she saw in a mirror immediately after the attack. "My teeth were hanging in my — just hanging in my mouth. … And for it to only be a couple seconds it sure has ruined my life."
Despite George's conviction, Judge Mullen said it was "obvious" from the video that George did not intend to hurt Doolittle. Rather he "lost his grip" when he pulled the resisting woman out of his car and that both were unable to keep their balance, Judge Mullen said just before he sentenced George in October 2019.
"I think I characterize what happened as almost accidental," Judge Mullen said. "Not quite but almost."
Beyond this analysis not being consistent to what the jury decided, it also does not comport with reality, the panel said.
"On our viewing, the video shows George pull Doolittle out of the patrol car and slam her on the pavement," the panel said. "It simply does not support the district court's view that George 'lost his grip' on Doolittle. Doolittle didn't slip, and nor did George."
The appeals court judges also rejected the trial judge's justification for a lower sentence, which included George losing his job, police pension, his right to vote, and right to bear arms, and being required to pay about $20,500 in restitution.
"Such outcomes are common in cases and do not justify this significant variance to a probationary sentence," the panel said. "That reasoning does not provide the 'significant justification' necessary for such a substantial departure."
Neither the U.S. Department of Justice nor the public defenders immediately responded to requests for comment.
U.S. Circuit Judges Henry F. Floyd, Stephanie D. Thacker and Pamela A. Harris sat on the panel for the Fourth Circuit.
The government was represented by Teresa Kwong, Eric S. Dreiband, Alexander V. Maugeri and Tovah R. Calderon of the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division and R. Andrew Murray, Amy Ray and Kimlani Ford of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina.
George was represented by Joshua B. Carpenter and Anthony Martinez of the Federal Public Defenders Western District of North Carolina.
The case was U.S. v. Robert George, case number 19-4841, in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.
--Editing by Bruce Goldman.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.