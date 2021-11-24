Hagens Berman Stalling Thalidomide Suits Probe, Clients Say

By Dave Simpson (November 24, 2021, 9:16 PM EST) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP obstructed a special master's investigation into thalidomide birth-defect suits, acting in its own self-interest rather than the clients' interest and trapping them in "litigation limbo," a group of clients said in a Pennsylvania federal court breach of fiduciary duty complaint Wednesday. The five current Hagens Berman clients, whose thalidomide lawsuits against GlaxoSmithKline were filed between 2011 and 2014, said that "results still aren't in" but that their litigation struggles are not — as the law firm frames it — the result of a special master and judge abusing their powers. "It is because their own attorneys...

