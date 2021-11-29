6th Circ. Lets Teamsters Arbitrate Kroger Benefits Fight

By Beverly Banks (November 29, 2021, 1:47 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit backed a Teamsters local's suit against supermarket giant Kroger over a union steward's retirement benefits grievance at a dairy farm, saying the parties' dispute is not excluded from arbitration under their collective bargaining agreement. In an unpublished opinion issued Wednesday, a three-judge panel said the Kroger Co. must arbitrate a grievance from Teamsters Local 413 over member retirement benefits at its Tamarack Farms Dairy in Newark, Ohio, saying the parties' labor contract did not exempt certain disputes from arbitration. The ruling affirmed the district court's decision that granted Local 413's bid to compel Kroger to arbitrate the grievance....

