ICO Calls On Google To Remove Privacy Risks In Online Ads

By Silvia Martelli (November 25, 2021, 4:32 PM GMT) -- The data watchdog urged technology giant Google LLC on Thursday to eliminate privacy risks created by new online advertising that collects the personal information of consumers. The Information Commissioner's Office set out new data protection standards that companies must meet when developing new advertising technology in a move to help safeguard people's privacy. The standards, which were published in a Commissioner's Opinion, came as a warning for Google and other companies that are designing new methods of online advertising. Companies are collecting and sharing personal information with "hundreds, if not thousands" of other firms to allow them to show targeted ads...

