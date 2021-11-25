UK Gov't Says COVID Public Messaging Contract Was Legal

By Christopher Crosby (November 25, 2021, 12:25 PM GMT) -- The "clear and pressing need" to warn the public about the first wave of COVID-19 justified hiring a polling company with close links to public officials, lawyers for the government told the Court of Appeal on Thursday. Government officials were justified in awarding Public First Ltd. a deal worth £560,000 ($746,000 at today's rates) to test public service announcements without jumping through every public procurement hoop, James Eadie QC, representing the government, argued. The government is challenging findings by a High Court judge from June that its decision to appoint Public First was unlawful because of apparent bias. The court found that...

