Engineering Giant Hits Back At NatWest In $5M Fraud Suit

By Silvia Martelli (November 30, 2021, 1:14 PM GMT) -- The Saudi subsidiary of an Italian engineering giant has fought back against NatWest's defense in a dispute over $5 million it claims it lost in a scam because the bank allegedly failed to spot money laundering. Tecnimont Arabia, a subsidiary of Maire Tecnimont SpA, repeated its allegations of NatWest's "unconscionable conduct, bad faith and actual knowledge" in a High Court reply dated Nov. 22, which has now been made public. Tecnimont sued the bank in May 2020, saying the company lost $5 million when a scammer hacked into its emails and directed its lender to transfer the cash to a NatWest account...

