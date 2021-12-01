The Term: Key Moments From Hearing On Fate Of Roe

Law360 (December 1, 2021, 9:31 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court appears likely to uphold Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban, but how far will the justices go in scaling back abortion rights? Law360's The Term analyzes the key moments from Wednesday's hearing that could decide the fate of Roe v. Wade. This Week S3, E9: Key Moments From Hearing On Fate Of Roe Your browser does not support the audio element. Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action. Wednesday's special episode is dedicated exclusively to discussing the historic hearing in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, Mississippi's appeal...

