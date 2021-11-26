Google, Apple Fined €20M By Italy For Abusing Users' Data

By Najiyya Budaly (November 26, 2021, 10:06 AM GMT) -- Italy's antitrust authority has fined Google and Apple a total of €20 million ($23 million) for aggressively acquiring users' data for commercial purposes. The Italian competition watchdog said it has fined Google and Apple a total of €20 million ($23 million) — the maximum fine for breaking the country's consumer code. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) The Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato said on Thursday that it has fined Google Ireland Ltd. and Apple Distribution International Ltd. €10 million each — the maximum fine for breaking Italy's consumer code. The technology giants broke the rules twice by failing to provide information...

