Cayman Fund Doubts Bribery Confession In Cuba Debt Row

By Christopher Crosby (November 26, 2021, 5:31 PM GMT) -- Lawyers for an offshore fund told a judge on Friday that Cuba appears to have "concocted" bribery charges against former bankers to escape its obligations to repay decades-old sovereign debts. Richard Waller QC, counsel for the Cayman Islands-based fund CRF I Ltd., said he intends to cross-examine a former director of Banco Nacional de Cuba, who allegedly confessed to bribery over the country's decades-old debts. The fund is suing Cuba and its national lender after ICBC Standard Bank PLC, based in China, assigned its loan debts from the Castro era to CRF in 2019. Waller told High Court Judge Andrew Baker that...

