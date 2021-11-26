Rosneft Drops Publisher Libel Claim Over Putin Book

By Joanne Faulkner (November 26, 2021, 4:00 PM GMT) -- Russian state oil company Rosneft is discontinuing its High Court libel claim against a publisher and a journalist over comments she made in a book chronicling the rise of President Vladimir Putin, after a judge ruled that most disputed passages are not defamatory. Rosneft has decided not to press ahead with its stripped-back lawsuit against journalist Catherine Belton and HarperCollins over the book "Putin's People: How the KGB Took Back Russia and Then Took On The West," the publisher confirmed on Friday. HarperCollins said that it would not pursue costs against Rosneft to avoid wasting more time on this "meritless claim." Judge Amanda...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS