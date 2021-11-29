UK Has Jurisdiction To Hear Vatican Real Estate Trial

By Richard Crump (November 29, 2021, 5:25 PM GMT) -- The Vatican's administrative arm must face trial in England to answer questions about controversial investments it made in a luxury London property at the center of a corruption probe by Holy See prosecutors, a judge has ruled. Simon Salzedo, sitting as a High Court judge, held on Friday that the English courts have jurisdiction to hear claims brought by Italian financier Raffaele Mincione, who is seeking a ruling that he and his companies acted properly and in good faith in the sale of the building to the Vatican. Mincione wants the High Court to determine the validity of the Vatican's €350...

