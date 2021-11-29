Gambian Ambassador Fined Over Pensions Breaches

By Martin Croucher (November 29, 2021, 1:16 PM GMT) -- The "ambassador at large" of The Gambia to the U.K. has been found guilty by a magistrates' court of withholding information from the pensions watchdog and ordered to pay a fine of more than £80,000 ($107,000). Vincent Bootes, of Surrey, southern England, who the regulator says represents the west African state in Britain, was found guilty at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Friday of two charges of neglecting or refusing to provide information. Bootes, 58, was being investigated by The Pensions Regulator for alleged breaches in automatic enrollment duties for retirement savings plans linked to PGT Ceewrite Engineering Ltd., also based in...

