French Utility Co. Fights €120M Tax Order At Top EU Court

By Silvia Martelli (November 29, 2021, 3:38 PM GMT) -- French utility group Engie has asked the European Union's top court to overturn a decision by a lower court upholding an order by the European Commission that it should pay back €120 million ($135 million) in taxes to Luxembourg following anticompetitive arrangements. The General Court made "several errors of law" when it rejected the challenge brought by Engie Global LNG Holding to the commission's 2018 order, the group and Luxembourg said in their appeal filed at the European Court of Justice on July 21, which has now made public. The General Court in May rejected Engie's appeal against the commission's order...

