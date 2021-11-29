Lender Says It Faces Collapse If Restructuring Not Approved

By Najiyya Budaly (November 29, 2021, 1:07 PM GMT) -- Subprime lender Amigo Loans said on Monday that it will fall into administration if it cannot restructure, after a court backed the Financial Conduct Authority's argument that the move should be rejected amid concerns that the scheme would not protect compensation claims by borrowers. Amigo Holdings PLC said it expects to file for administration or pursue another insolvency avenue if its scheme of arrangement is not approved by a judge. The arrangements allow solvent companies to write off claims from secured creditors. "We have noted on many occasions we are an insolvent business, so there are no easy paths if we...

