Car Buyers Press For Collective Status In UK Cartel Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (November 29, 2021, 3:27 PM GMT) -- Lawyers representing motorists and companies suing five shipping companies for allegedly fixing delivery charge prices urged a tribunal to certify the group lawsuit, arguing on Monday that they meet the lenient test the U.K.'s top court has adopted for collective litigation. Sarah Ford QC of Brick Court Chambers, counsel for the car buyers, urged the Competition Appeal Tribunal to issue a collective proceedings order, or CPO, to pursue price-fixing claims against MOL (Europe Africa) Ltd. and other leading shippers as a group. The motorists and businesses want to sue the manufacturers collectively after the shipping companies were fined by European antitrust...

