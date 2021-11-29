Insurer Beats Appeal Over Extrapolated Pleas In £70M Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (November 29, 2021, 5:15 PM GMT) -- An appellate court rejected a request by a building design firm on Monday to strike professional negligence claims based on an extrapolated sample of concerns from a £70 million case ($93 million) involving a development that doubled in cost. The claim has a prospect of success, the Court of Appeal ruled in a dispute over a construction contract for a retail and residential project in southern England. Three appeals judges backed a decision by the lower court, even though the damages sought — based on concerns that had been extrapolated — had now become only a small part of the overall amount...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS