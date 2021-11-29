Ex-NMC Owners Bid To Strike UAE Bank's $1B Freezing Order

By Richard Crump (November 29, 2021, 7:30 PM GMT) -- Two former owners of NMC Health, the U.K.-listed health care group that collapsed into administration last year amid fraud claims, urged a London judge on Monday to scrap worldwide freezes on their assets. Khalifa Al Muhairi and Saeed Al Qebaisi, two former NMC directors and principal shareholders, are among six ex-NMC officials hit with a $1 billion worldwide freezing order in December as part of a High Court fraud claim brought by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, or ADCB. Tim Penny QC, counsel for the two men, said at a High Court hearing there is "no good arguable case" for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS