Pensions Body Calls For Flexibility In Funding Code

By Martin Croucher (November 29, 2021, 3:05 PM GMT) -- The U.K.'s pensions watchdog should allow companies flexibility over how they fund their staff retirement plans, a trade body said on Monday, ahead of new regulation in the coming months that it said may force businesses into a one-size-fits-all model. The Association for Consulting Actuaries called on The Pensions Regulator to listen to industry feedback before publishing its long-anticipated defined benefit funding code. While at present companies have a degree of flexibility over how they plan to finance the long-term liabilities of their pension schemes, the code introduces a new approach. It will allow some companies to have their funding plans...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS