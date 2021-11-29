Flooring Biz Victoria Snags Rugs, Carpets Units For €138M

By McCord Pagan (November 29, 2021, 5:33 PM EST) -- Flooring manufacturer Victoria PLC said Monday it was buying the rugs and British carpets divisions of Balta Group NV, as well as the brand, for €138 million (about $155.5 million). U.K.-based Victoria said in a statement that the deal, financed partly by an investment from an affiliate of Koch Equity Development LLC, will help it drive cost synergies worth roughly $17 million over the next few years while allowing Balta to refocus on commercial flooring. "This selective acquisition of two highly complementary businesses will be significantly value creating for Victoria's shareholders. The rugs division has been hugely successful over many years,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS