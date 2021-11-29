Sidley, Paul Hastings Direct $5.4B PE Swap Of Quest Software

By Benjamin Horney (November 29, 2021, 8:46 AM EST) -- Clearlake Capital will buy IT and cybersecurity software provider Quest from Francisco Partners, the private equity firms said Monday, in a transaction carrying an enterprise value of $5.4 billion and driven by respective legal advisers Sidley and Paul Hastings. The agreement calls for Santa Monica-headquartered Clearlake to acquire Aliso Viejo-based Quest Software from San Francisco's Francisco Partners, according to a statement. In Quest, Clearlake lands a business that was formerly a unit of Dell Inc. and provides a range of IT- and cybersecurity-related services, including through its One Identity and OneLogin products. As a result of the deal, Clearlake will become...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS