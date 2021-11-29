COVID And Workers' Comp: A Guide For Federal Employers

By Eric Pines (November 29, 2021, 3:34 PM EST) -- On Sept. 9, the Biden administration issued an executive order mandating that all federal employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. As of Nov. 22, more than 90% of federal workers and military personnel have complied by getting at least one COVID-19 shot.[1] COVID-19 has presented new variables for federal employment law that have led to uncharted territory, and the situation continues to change on a day-to-day basis. Are federal workers entitled to workers' compensation if they are diagnosed with COVID-19? The short answer is: Yes, federal employees are entitled to workers' compensation if they contract COVID-19 at work while employed with a...

