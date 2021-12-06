Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bitcoin 'Inventor' Hit With $100M Jury Verdict

By Carolina Bolado (December 6, 2021, 1:05 PM EST) -- Self-professed bitcoin inventor Craig Wright escaped a potential multibillion-dollar verdict Monday in his fight with the estate of computer forensics expert Dave Kleiman after jurors hit him with a $100 million judgment but found that there was no breach of any business partnership between the two.

After more than a week of deliberations, jurors in Miami gave Wright a win on all counts except conversion, awarding $100 million not to Kleiman's estate but to W&K Info Defense Research LLC, the Florida company that Kleiman and Wright created in 2011.

Dave Kleiman's brother Ira Kleiman, who represents the estate, had requested about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!