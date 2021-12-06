Bitcoin 'Inventor' Hit With $100M Jury Verdict

By Carolina Bolado (December 6, 2021, 1:05 PM EST) -- Self-professed bitcoin inventor Craig Wright escaped a potential multibillion-dollar verdict Monday in his fight with the estate of computer forensics expert Dave Kleiman after jurors hit him with a $100 million judgment but found that there was no breach of any business partnership between the two. After more than a week of deliberations, jurors in Miami gave Wright a win on all counts except conversion, awarding $100 million not to Kleiman's estate but to W&K Info Defense Research LLC, the Florida company that Kleiman and Wright created in 2011. Dave Kleiman's brother Ira Kleiman, who represents the estate, had requested about...

