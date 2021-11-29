Food Groups Seek Win In GMO Labeling Suit

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (November 29, 2021, 7:21 PM EST) -- Organic food industry groups and advocates have asked a California federal judge to strike down a Trump-era rule that exempts food producers from having to disclose the presence of most genetically engineered products when they label something "organic." Natural Grocers, the Center for Food Safety and other groups told the court on Nov. 23 that the U.S. Department of Agriculture's disclosure standard, created to implement the 2016 National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Act, falls short of delivering on the law's aims. The law directs the USDA to develop a standard for how genetically engineered food should be disclosed on labels. The agency in...

