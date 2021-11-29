Gov't Rests Hope Of Tackling Fraud On Advertising Program

By Najiyya Budaly (November 29, 2021, 8:35 PM GMT) -- HM Treasury told an influential group of U.K. lawmakers on Monday that a proposed program will be a step toward putting an end to scammers using paid adverts to commit fraud after the government failed to include the safeguard in the incoming Online Safety Bill. John Glen, economic secretary to the Treasury, told the House of Commons Treasury Committee that the online advertising program, which is being proposed by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, or DCMS, will look to tackle fraudulent online advertising. The government published a draft of the Online Safety Bill in May as it moved...

