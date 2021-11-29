Ga. Payment Biz Wants Ex-Sales Exec Barred From New Job

By Rosie Manins (November 29, 2021, 3:23 PM EST) -- Atlanta-based Fortune 500 company Global Payments Inc. has asked a Georgia federal court to bar a former sales executive from working at a rival business, claiming she is in breach of noncompete agreements. Global Payments and its subsidiary Heartland Payment Systems LLC sought a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Katherine Wheeler in the Middle District of Georgia on Nov. 24. The payment technology companies claim Wheeler, an Oklahoma resident, was fired as a vice president of sales at Heartland in late September and that she started a similar role for direct competitor SpotOn Transact LLC in early October. She...

