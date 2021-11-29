Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Payment Biz Wants Ex-Sales Exec Barred From New Job

By Rosie Manins (November 29, 2021, 3:23 PM EST) -- Atlanta-based Fortune 500 company Global Payments Inc. has asked a Georgia federal court to bar a former sales executive from working at a rival business, claiming she is in breach of noncompete agreements.

Global Payments and its subsidiary Heartland Payment Systems LLC sought a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Katherine Wheeler in the Middle District of Georgia on Nov. 24.

The payment technology companies claim Wheeler, an Oklahoma resident, was fired as a vice president of sales at Heartland in late September and that she started a similar role for direct competitor SpotOn Transact LLC in early October. She...

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

