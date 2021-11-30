Drilling Co. Denies Alleged Breach Of Chancery Settlement

By Leslie Pappas (November 30, 2021, 5:50 PM EST) -- Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. responded on Tuesday to allegations from Avenue Capital Management II LP that the drilling company breached a Delaware Chancery Court-ordered settlement by refusing the hedge fund's slate of candidates for nomination at Diamond's upcoming annual meeting. In a letter to Chancery Court Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III, Diamond said it rejected the nominations because Avenue failed to comply with the company's bylaws, which require a shareholder who nominates directors be a record owner of the company's stock. Avenue's nomination notice "inaccurately represented that Avenue was a record holder of over 17 million shares when it did...

