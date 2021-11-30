Pa. Lawyer Suspended For Withholding Client Settlements

By James Boyle (November 30, 2021, 3:57 PM EST) -- An attorney in the Philadelphia suburbs cannot practice law for the next two years after the state Supreme Court found he mishandled clients' settlement money in his escrow account for more than 20 years. Michael E. Greenberg's law license has been suspended by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for two years, effective Nov. 23. The decision follows the recommendations of the Disciplinary Board following an investigation and hearings over complaints about Greenberg's conduct representing clients going as far back as 1998. "[Greenberg]'s systematic fiduciary misconduct, incomprehensible failure to take remedial action and severe neglect ... demonstrate that [Greenberg] is not fit to...

