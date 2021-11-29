Icahn Seeks TRO In Del. For Southwest Gas Stock Sale Plan

By Jeff Montgomery (November 29, 2021, 2:22 PM EST) -- Interests of activist investor Carl Icahn sued Monday for a Delaware Chancery Court order blocking Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.'s alleged effort to sell $1 billion of stock to allies of its incumbent leadership amid battling over Icahn's $4.4 billion hostile takeover offer. Activist investor Carl Icahn participates in a panel discussion in 2015. Icahn Partners sought an order Monday blocking Southwest Gas Holdings from selling $1 billion of stock. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for New York Times) Icahn Partners LP and other affiliates also accused Southwest's insiders of wrongly rejecting a slate of director nominees Icahn presented earlier this month...

