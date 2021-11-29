Hall Booth Adds Litigation-Focused Partner In Arkansas

By Emma Cueto (November 29, 2021, 3:29 PM EST) -- Hall Booth Smith PC has added a partner specializing in complex litigation and trial work to its new office in Little Rock, Arkansas, the firm said Monday. The firm, which opened its Little Rock location in July with a single attorney, said Baxter Drennon would further bolster the capabilities of the office. "Baxter's experience as a tenacious trial attorney is a great asset for our clients in Arkansas and beyond, and we are pleased to welcome him to the HBS family," Patrick B. Feilke, the agriculture-focused partner who founded and now oversees the Little Rock office, said in a statement....

