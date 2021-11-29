Pot-Focused Co. Greenrose Closes Theraplant Acquisition

By Sarah Jarvis (November 29, 2021, 8:17 PM EST) -- The cannabis-focused, former blank-check company Greenrose Acquisition Corp. announced Monday that it has closed a business combination with Connecticut-based Theraplant LLC, as part of a previously announced deal to acquire four marijuana businesses in seven states. The transaction, steered by Tarter Krinsky & Drogin LLP, Feuerstein Kulick LLP and Hinckley Allen & Snyder LLP, was approved at a special meeting of Greenrose's stockholders in late October, the company said. It was partially funded by a $105 million senior secured credit facility from DXR Finance LLC. Greenrose CEO and Director Mickey Harley said in a statement that Monday marked an important milestone...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS