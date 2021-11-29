Fla. Woman Convicted In $3.3M COVID Relief Fraud

By Ivan Moreno (November 29, 2021, 4:09 PM EST) -- A federal court jury has convicted a Florida woman for her role in an alleged scheme to bilk the Paycheck Protection Program out of more than $3.3 million with fake employee and business information. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Southern Florida announced the Nov. 24 verdict Monday, describing 32-year-old Keyaira Bostic as part of a cohort of at least 10 people who submitted 90 fraudulent loan applications from May 2020 to July 2020. U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas is scheduled to sentence Bostic Feb. 3 on three counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS