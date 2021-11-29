Ex-Knicks Star, Wigdor Atty Accused Of 'Lies' In Assault Suit

By Rachel Scharf (November 29, 2021, 3:33 PM EST) -- Sanctions should be imposed on former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley and his counsel from Wigdor LLP for using an assault lawsuit built on "bald-faced lies" to orchestrate a "smear campaign" against Madison Square Garden, a representative for the famed arena told a Manhattan federal judge Monday. In a letter, Randy M. Mastro of Gibson Dunn said MSG and its chairman, James Dolan, intend to file a sanctions motion against both Oakley and Douglas Wigdor, the founder of the plaintiffs firm known for representing sexual harassment and abuse victims against Harvey Weinstein, Uber Technologies Inc. and Fox News. Oakley has been fighting...

