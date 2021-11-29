Trump-Era Hunting Rule Endangers Wildlife, Enviros Say

By Humberto J. Rocha (November 29, 2021, 7:41 PM EST) -- An environmental nonprofit has sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over a Trump-era rule that expanded hunting and sport fishing in lands preserved for endangered species, claiming that this rule was enacted without adequately considering whether potential risks to wildlife go against federal law. The Center for Biological Diversity filed the suit in Montana federal court Monday, arguing that the agency's opening of 2.3 million acres of the country's 147 wildlife refuges and national fish hatcheries to sport hunting and fishing violates the Endangered Species Act and the National Environmental Protection Act. The nonprofit argued that on at least eight...

